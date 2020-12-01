Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A 65-year-old Cabell County man was among 23 COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, a single-day record for the state.

The deaths bring the state’s total to 758. Other deaths reported Tuesday were a 99-year-old man from Marshall County, a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, a 91-year-old man from Harrison County, an 81-year-old man from Wood County, an 88-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 90-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 69-year-old man from Mercer County, a 77-year-old man from Harrison County, a 55-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 60-year-old man from Boone County, a 76-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 92-year-old woman from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, an 83-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 77-year-old man from Mineral County, and a 73-year-old man from Lincoln County.

West Virginia recorded 300 COVID-19-related deaths over the course of November, compared to 340 deaths August through October.

There were 976 new positive cases were reported statewide. There are 16,921 active cases in the state; 1,059 in Cabell County.

The death of the 65-year-old was the 59th death in Cabell County. Nineteen deaths in the county have come from the ongoing outbreak at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation.

Kentucky also reported a record-breaking number of new deaths as well as new positive cases.

Thirty-five new deaths were reported and 4,151 new positive cases. Among Tuesday’s deaths were a 70-year-old man from Boyd County and two men, ages 57 and 66, from Grayson County.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had.”

Locally, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 55 new positive cases, seven from the federal prison in Ashland.

In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 2,393 cases.

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

