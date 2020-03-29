CEREDO — In the middle of a global pandemic, a time when travel is discouraged and the public is urged to stay home, travel-related businesses take a huge hit.
Huntington Tri-State Airport is feeling the effects of COVID-19, having experienced the largest decrease in travel numbers in recent history as the novel coronavirus looms over the United States.
“Like every airport, we’ve taken a hard hit. We’ve seen massive cuts in flight schedules and enplanements. We’re probably down about 90% from where we would normally be,” executive director Brent Brown said.
In 2019, Huntington Tri-State Airport saw more than 109,000 enplanements, which was an increase of nearly 10% from the previous year. Much of that success was attributed to the continued success of the two airlines — Allegiant Air and American Airlines.
But as flight schedules and enplanements shrink in the wake of stay-at-home orders from state governments and other recommendations from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the airport is forced to make cuts where it can to make up for lost revenue.
“We had several new hires that were brought on in the last month or two that we’ve had to let go,” Brown said. “It’s too hard to send them through the training curriculum while we’re dealing with all of this, so we’ve had to furlough them until we can get back into a normal position.”
Administration is also asking full-time employees to scale back on their hours at this time.
With travel numbers low, the airport is collecting very little from parking, and with fewer aircraft flying in, they aren’t selling as much fuel either. According to Brown, those are two of the largest financial assets of the airport.
“Even with the reduction in hours, we’re still operational and meeting all the mandated guidelines from TSA and FAA,” said Brown. “That’s the most important thing.”
Brown said if an airport employee’s responsibilities require them to be around other people (i.e. janitorial staff), they are asked to wear personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves, but others who primarily work outside and away from the public can properly distance themselves from one another. If any employee requests PPE, Brown said they will issue them without question.
Groups like TSA, individual air carriers and FedEx are subject to their own policies in that regard.
On Wednesday, TSA emailed all employees notifying them that N95 masks will be provided to all officers who elect to wear them. To be eligible, TSOs must complete N95 respirator training. Employees will be issued one respirator per work shift following completion of the training.
FedEx has taken similar precautions as they continue operations, the company said in a statement to The Herald-Dispatch, including making PPE available to those employees who request it and more frequent disinfecting of facilities and vehicles after a “small number” of employees across the country tested positive for the virus.
“According to the WHO, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low,” the statement read. “If any of our team members feel they are working in an unsafe environment or have other concerns about the workplace, we want them to report those concerns to their management or to Human Resources immediately.”