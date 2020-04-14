HUNTINGTON — Typically, Tax Day is on or around April 15, but the federal government, as well as West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, has extended the deadline to July 15.
The delay is available to people who owe $1 million or less and corporations that owe $10 million or less, and comes without interest or penalties.
At a White House briefing in March, President Donald Trump said the delay on filing and paying taxes until July 15 was done to give taxpayers more time and “hopefully by that time, people will be getting back to their lives.”
While the delay gives those who owe more time before they must pay and allows businesses to use funds to support their enterprise, filing now could be beneficial for those who will receive a refund. People do not have to wait for the deadline to file.
According to The Associated Press, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the payment delay could provide $300 billion in temporary support to the economy by giving households and businesses the ability to use money they would have paid to the IRS as financial support to meet other needs during the economic emergency created by the efforts to contain the coronavirus.
The delay will hurt West Virginia’s budget, though. Last week, Gov. Jim Justice said the state is on pace to finish the budget year June 30 with a $350 million to $375 million deficit, in part due to the tax filing delay. He was waiting to see what help would come from the federal government before calling a special session to pull funds from the Rainy Day Fund. He said state leaders should know by the end of this week if a special session will be necessary.