HUNTINGTON — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice extending school closures in the state until at least April 30, many teachers and schools are finding innovative ways to connect with their students, making the best of the remote learning circumstances.
“The most important thing is communicating with our students and letting them know that we’re OK, we’re here for them and we are thinking about them,” said Carolyn Frye, principal of Southside Elementary School in Huntington.
Southside distributed hard-copy workbook packets to students Wednesday, Frye said, in order to begin assigning tasks online moving forward.
Teachers are maintaining weekly contact with families to work out kinks in the system and help both parents and students acclimate to the uncharted distance-learning territory.
“We created a virtual learning schedule, because we realize that not all families are going to have multiple devices to use every day,” Frye said. “I really didn’t even think about that until a parent reached out to me and said, ‘I have six kids and one device,’ so that was a valid point. That’s why we sat down and created a schedule to have online lessons and things so that parents don’t have to worry about missing out or choosing which kid is going to be able to get online.”
For JoElla Engel, a fifth-grade teacher at West Teays Elementary School in Hurricane, West Virginia, using Zoom, a virtual meeting and screen sharing program, has been a game-changer for her classes and fellow teachers.
“We’ve been doing Zoom with all the security measures, and it’s been great,” Engel said. “For the fifth grade, we decided to divide up our times where we would have small groups — we have about nine kids in a session. We start in the morning at 9:30 and go to around 3 p.m. with sessions.”
Engel said splitting classes into groups not only helps students who are sharing devices, but also gives them a more engaging learning experience.
“The thing that is really good about that is I’m able to check on each kid, really talk to each kid. When I am helping them and teaching them, I can check for understanding, having such a small group,” Engel said. “The kids that are taking advantage of that are really doing well, and with Zoom, I can share my screen so I can pull up a link I want them to go to and show them how to do it. That part is really good, and the kids are getting to see each other and see me and keep that connection.”
At Cabell County Career Technology Center, where learning is typically hands-on, Director and Principal Frank Barnett said teachers and staff are working day-by-day to make sure students continue to progress off-site.
“Our teachers are using Zoom, Facebook Live, they are creating Facebook pages, and the shop teachers are doing videos and posting them so students can ask questions,” Barnett said. “We do have some students who don’t have access online, and we’ve gotten together packets for them to pick up here. Some folks are scanning packets and putting them on Facebook so they can at least see it on their phone. I have a box outside the school where they can drop their work off and I collect it in the evening, so there is a multitude of ways we have been contacting these students.”
Barnett said he is also looking into a live demo program, which would allow students to manipulate projects online.
“Our folks are creative. They’re coming up with new ways out of the box every day to do something different, so things may change tomorrow,” he said. “This whole thing is fluid. It has to be. There may be a new platform out there tomorrow that we may use, and if we see something that might work for us, we’re definitely willing to jump in there and use it.”
While students continue to learn, both teachers and parents are honing skills in technology they may not have taken advantage of otherwise.
“It’s amazing to see teachers that might not have been so comfortable with technology that are using Zoom to have those virtual meetings and they are embracing technology, whereas before it was just kind of scary and new,” Frye said. “Our teachers are totally embracing it.”
Engel said she has seen students and parents working hard to familiarize themselves with the new platforms as well.
“I’ve been impressed how quickly parents and children have embraced this, and a lot of the parents are watching these Zoom meetings so they’re kind of learning as well so they can help their kids,” Engel said. “Grandparents, too, are learning. A lot of them have been with grandparents, and some of them have said they’ve brushed up on their skills and made a schedule. Some are even learning these lessons with the kids.
“Next year, we will all definitely be more prepared for remote teaching,” she continued. “We are all learning together as we go.”