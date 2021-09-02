HUNTINGTON — With more than 100 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 times that many in quarantine in Cabell County schools, the Board of Education voted Thursday to enforce a mask mandate district-wide, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Friday, Sept. 3.
The vote was unanimous, including three members of the board who voted against a face-covering requirement two weeks ago, and comes just days after a lawsuit was filed against the district and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for not having a plan in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and delta variant.
The adopted policy requires all staff, visitors and students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when the county is designated as red or orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily risk map. Masks are not required in outdoor spaces.
Preschoolers are required to have a mask when they are brought to school, and those students will be taught how to properly wear them over time.
If the county is designated green, yellow or gold for five days on the DHHR’s risk map, masks become optional.
Cabell County was designated orange Thursday.
“We feel like this is the right thing to do for our children,” said board president Mary Neely, who voted against a mask mandate at the board meeting two weeks ago.
She and other board members expressed their concern for the rise in cases and quarantines that have been recorded in the county since schools opened 2 1/2 weeks ago, as did the superintendent.
“One of the things that we’ve learned over the past two weeks is that while the number of positive cases (was) expected, we have an increasing number of quarantines that are taking place, which is taking students out of our buildings,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said following the board’s vote.
“… We can make sure we are protecting in-person learning for as long as possible, with the understanding that when we aren’t orange or red for five straight days … masks become optional again,” he continued.
As of Thursday evening, the school district reported 127 positive cases identified in schools and 1,010 students who were quarantined due to potential exposure or close contact.
“I am for parent choice. I want to choose for my children,” board member Alyssa Bond said, “but I would rather see my children and our students wear a mask in schools than be forced to go virtual.”
Neely again limited the time members of the public had to address the board, reducing the time per person to one minute instead of the three-minute time period normally allowed during the public comment portion of BOE meetings.
The voices of the public were mixed. Some wanted a mandate, and others continued to urge the board to maintain its current guidance. Among those who spoke were a school bus driver, teacher, health care professionals and parents.
Cabell County officials spent the majority of the meeting giving an update on COVID-19 reporting and safety protocols, something they had not done to that extent in previous meetings, and introduced the three-person coronavirus task force that works each day to update information about active cases, quarantines and other safety procedures.
Deputy superintendent Tim Hardesty reported that the school district had ordered 400,000 masks to be made available for students. Half of those are children-sized. Masks are available throughout the school day if they need changed, he added.
In other business, board members recognized Cabell Midland High School senior Evan Harbison for the completion of his Eagle Scout project, a beautification effort at the Milton Public Library that included an outdoor reading nook and new landscaping.
Board members also publicly recognized Books-A-Million employee Skip Cameron for his continued involvement in the Back to School book drive, in which more than 15,000 books have been collected for Cabell County schools over the past eight years.
The final policy for the district’s virtual education program, Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, was adopted after the third reading was approved. Nine other policy updates were passed on a second reading. A third reading and potential adoption will be done at the next regular meeting.
The yearly workplace clothing allowance for maintenance workers in the school district was increased by 50%, from $200 to $300 annually, to be paid for out of the general expense fund.