SALT ROCK, W.Va. — Volunteers at the Salt Rock Senior Center who have been sewing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic were gifted two sewing machines Friday morning from a Chillicothe, Ohio, family.
Brad Basil and his sister, Beth, delivered the machines — one of which belonged to their mother, Geraldine, a member of the Navy reserves during World War II and wife of a veteran.
“I was watching the national news and saw a feature on a group called the Rosie the Riveters, and I had a mom and dad that both served in World War II, so I was familiar with the role that they played,” Basil said. “I thought to myself, ‘Well, if these organizations are making protective face masks for our country in need just like they were back in World War II, what would be a better way to honor my mom than to donate a sewing machine that I’ve had since her passing in 1992?’”
The sewing machine was purchased in 1972, and Basil said he can remember his mother sewing clothes for the family as a child.
“Looking back at these memories, I really thought this would be something really good to do with this sewing machine that was sitting in my garage,” he said.
By contacting the Charleston-based nonprofit, “Thanks!” Plain and Simple Inc., an organization that honors Rosie the Riveters and has been using the country’s efforts in World War II as an example of how Americans can pull together during the coronavirus crisis, Basil was able to coordinate the donation with the senior center.
“They were searching for an organization that would use the machines and do some good with them because their mother was a seamstress during the war, and she taught them to sew, so it was a long history of her devotion,” Ama Tomblin, coordinator and director of the Salt Rock Senior Center, said. “They kept the machines a long time and wanted something good to come out of them.”
Tomblin said women at the center had been volunteering to sew masks amid the outbreak when members of “Thanks!” saw a post about their work online.
The decision to donate the equipment to the senior center was made by local people and several Rosie the Riveters from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Through family friends, the Basils were able to obtain a second sewing machine to donate.
On Tuesday morning, they loaded up the machines to make the delivery so volunteers could begin putting them to use.
“When they came in, we had about three or four tables of material and all kinds of stuff — we are making masks as we speak,” Tomblin said. “We gave them masks, and they gifted our center a beautiful donation. We’re going to try to do our very best with them.”
Following the crisis, Tomblin said, volunteers hope to find other ways to use the machines to help those in the community.
According to “Thanks!” the woman who inspired the American Rosie the Riveter movement, Jessie Jacobs-Frazier, was born near Salt Rock on the Lincoln-Cabell county line.