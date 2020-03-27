HUNTINGTON — In the midst of toilet paper scarcity caused by the novel coronavirus, West Virginia American Water is reminding people to hold off on flushing wipes, paper towels or any other substitute into the sewer systems or septic tanks.
Doing so can create problems in local sewer systems and cause in-home plumbing issues that may be expensive to fix, the company said.
There has been an increase in households using sanitation wipes, baby wipes or wipes labeled “flushable” since the coronavirus outbreak led to a shortage of toilet paper in stores earlier this month, according to the company.
Even wipes that are labeled to be flushed or labeled as “biodegradable” may cause harm to plumbing and sanitation, said John Pentasuglia, senior operations manager for West Virginia American Water, in a release.
“Flushing or dumping the wrong things down the drain can cause problems in your local sewer system and cause blockages in your own home,” Pentasuglia said. “Many sewer blockages occur between your house and our sewer main, where the property owner is responsible for correcting and paying for the repair.”
Pentasuglia said sanitation workers are ensuring that sewage is being properly treated during the outbreak. They should not have to worry about blockages or damaged equipment from things improperly flushed down the toilet.
“We provide an essential service, so please help us out by putting wipes, paper towels and other products in the trash where they belong, not in your sewer system where they can damage our equipment and cause blockages,” he said.
West Virginia American Water also warned people about placing grease, fat or oil down the toilet. Doing so can lead to the buildup of grease that can restrict the flow of wastewater, leading to blockages that can cause sewage overflows or backups in homes and businesses.