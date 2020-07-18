HUNTINGTON — Many families in Cabell County rely on the district to provide their children transportation to and from school while it’s in session — and it’s likely to remain that way regardless of when students head back to the classroom.
While Cabell County is giving students and parents a say on whether they participate in face-to-face instruction or virtual learning in the fall, it’s too early to tell how the number of students riding the school bus in the district may change.
“It’s a moving target,” Joe Meadows, director of transportation, said Thursday during a Cabell County Board of Education meeting. “We’re going to have to modify what we have, but we need to go in at least with a plan.”
Because of the size of the district and the terrain of the routes, Meadows said it would be nearly impossible to maintain a 6-foot distance between students on the buses, but staff will take extra precautions to keep themselves and their students healthy.
“We have 108 buses on the roads every day, but social distancing is going to be pretty difficult to attain on a school bus,” Meadows said.
The county will follow guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, which includes no more than two students to a seat, with an exception for those who live in the same household, as well as providing face masks and hand sanitizer to those on board.
“It’s important to know that we’re going to provide face masks, and we will have extras on the bus,” Meadows said. “If students get on the bus and forget their face mask, we’re hoping some parents will provide face masks as well, but if students don’t have a face mask, we’re certainly going to hand them one.”
Assigned seats, which are regularly enforced on buses already, will also be in effect.
“At this point in time, it’s really going to be important to know who is sitting in what seat,” Meadows said. “It seems very logical to load the bus as it proceeds in the route, so the first three or four stops, they get on the bus and go to the back. We’ll load as we go, and those seats will be assigned accordingly. In the evening, we’ll just reverse that.”
Weather permitting, bus windows could be opened to increase air circulation, drivers would wear face coverings, especially when loading and unloading students, and children would exit the buses in designated areas.
Meadows said ideally students will know the symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if feeling ill.
“We’re involved with the staff and teachers and trying to make sure the kids are healthy when they get on (the bus),” he said. “We’re going to have to have a lot of help to teach students how to maintain that social distancing at the bus stop — when you’re waiting on the bus, distance yourself out. Encourage that mask wearing — that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Each bus will also be equipped with an electrostatic sprayer, a device that quickly kills viruses, to be used before and after routes, and high-touch areas will also be frequently wiped down.
Cabell County’s full re-entry plan can be found online at www.cabellschools.com.