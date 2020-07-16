CHARLESTON — A program that helps families in need purchase new school clothing for their children has been delayed as it moves to allow for online purchases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families, has delayed the application period for the School Clothing Allowance program, it announced Wednesday, as it will be moving to an electronic format to allow recipients to make online purchases to reduce health risks.
Previously, purchases were limited to in-store transactions.
SCA provides funds for eligible West Virginia children to purchase clothing and shoes for back to school. Funds may also be used for the purchase of piece goods to sew clothing.
Revised dates for the SCA application period as well as new guidance related to online shopping will be announced in the coming weeks.
In 2019, more than 42,000 West Virginia families received a school clothing allowance.