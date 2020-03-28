HUNTINGTON — Amid the reported shortage of medical supplies caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, science departments at Marshall University and local schools are donating lab equipment otherwise going unused.
This week, officials at the Mountain Health Network requested the public’s help to collect personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for its two hospitals, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Director Gordon Merry said earlier this month the county is critically low on N95 masks, and paramedics and EMTs could run out.
After learning of the shortage of medical equipment worldwide, members of Marshall University’s academic and research labs came together this week to make contributions of supplies to support the hospitals. This included labs in chemistry, biology, geology, physics, biomedical science, the School of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy, said Mark Buchanan, the university’s biological safety officer.
The drive was spearheaded by associate chemistry professor Derrick Kolling and Michael Castellani, professor and chairman of the university’s chemistry department.
“This was something that was born out of the departments themselves with Dr. Kolling and Dr. Castellani. They basically came up with the idea in casual conversation,” Buchanan said. “Before you know it, they had contacted several other members of the department, and folks were more than happy to donate.”
They ended up collecting several boxes of medical gloves, N95 masks, face shields, lab coats, goggles and disposable aprons and gowns. They are also in discussions to donate cleaning supplies needed to sterilize hospital equipment, he said.
At Cabell County Schools, employees were making an inventory of lab equipment that will be donated to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper. This includes labs from Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the county’s Career Technology Center.
Cooper said everyone wanted to give back to the community during the unprecedented health crisis. Donating directly to the health department will ensure supplies and equipment will be given to those who need it most, particularly to first responders and hospitals, he said.
“We are in unprecedented times. This is my 35th year in the school system, and I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said. “Nobody has experienced anything like this.”
Cooper said the county schools will donate several boxes of personal protective equipment and items like thermometer covers to the health department in the coming weeks.
“They’ve asked for help from the private and public sectors, and we are trying to do our part and step up to the plate,” he said. “We hope other public and private entities do the same.”
To donate supplies to the Mountain Health Network hospitals, people may contact Rita Barker at 304-526-1319 or rbarker@st-marys.org; Ace Welker at 304-526-1439 or ace.welker@st-marys.org; or John Fife at 304-526-2032 or john.fife@chhi.org.