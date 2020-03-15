HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s second annual TEDxMarshallU event on Saturday evening may have been altered by recent developments in the spread of COVID-19, but as the saying goes, “the show must go on.”
Marshall’s TEDx event featured six speakers who addressed the common theme of “Bridges” by sharing their experiences over a livestream broadcast to those who had originally purchased tickets for the face-to-face event.
Edna Meisel, a Marshall associate professor of curriculum and instruction; Ellie White, co-director of Open Source Radio Telescopes and Marshall student; Hershel “Woody” Williams, founder of Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation; Jennifer Wells, executive director of West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition; Sabrina Thomas, Marshall instruction and research librarian; and Trey Kay, host and producer of PRX and West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio and podcast program “Us & Them,” all joined the livestream discussion.
The event was broadcast from 5 to 7:30 p.m.