IRONTON — A second confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Health Department said people who had been in contact with the patient are being notified, but additional details were not released Thursday.
Lawrence County officials announced the county’s first case of COVID-19 on March 25. At that time, officials said the person was staying at home for 14 days and had no need to be hospitalized.
“We know this is a serious illness,” Dr. Colton Copley, an emergency room doctor at Cabell Huntington Hospital and a Lawrence County commissioner, said at the time. “I am telling people to stay home. It’s the best way to stay safe.”
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Ohio had reported 2,902 confirmed cases of the disease, including 81 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.