CHARLESTON —A second case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in West Virginia.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the second case Wednesday evening. The agency said both positive cases are travel related.

The individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home, a news release said. No additional details were released.

West Virginia has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and three tests pending.

The state’s first confirmed case was announced Tuesday. That case is in the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

