HUNTINGTON — A 67-year-old Cabell County woman is the 101st death in West Virginia and the second death in the county related to COVID-19.
The death was reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday morning.
There are 218 positive cases in Cabell County, 73 active, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Statewide, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 5,199.
Hospitalizations in the state remained at 77, and those in ICU remained at 33. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one since Monday, for a total of 16.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10) and Wyoming (11/0).
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Tuesday saw the second highest daily positive case increase, with 674 cases being reported, for a total of 24,060. Sunday had the highest increase since the pandemic began. Three new deaths were reported, for a total of 674.
Beshear said 22 children under the age of 5 were included in the 674 cases.
He said no region is exempt from the “escalating” and “serious” increase of cases.
The governor expanded upon the recommendation made Monday that anyone who travels to a state with a positive rate of more than 15% should self-quarantine for 14 days. On Tuesday, he asked anyone with plans to travel to beaches in Florida, South Carolina or Alabama to consider canceling.
“It’s just not safe,” Beshear said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case — a 42-year-old woman who is isolating at home. There are 39 active cases in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19. Ages range between 7 and 52, with three being children under 17. There are 82 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,047 new positive cases and 30 new deaths were reported, bringing the totals to 77,215 and 3,219, respectively.
Nearly 58,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,819,139. There have been 140,630 deaths related to the virus.