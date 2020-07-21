Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


2020 0523 freetests 05.jpg
Buy Now

Workers prepare to open a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on May 22, 2020, in Huntington. The death of a 67-year-old Cabell County woman, the second in the county related to COVID-19, was reported Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A 67-year-old Cabell County woman is the 101st death in West Virginia and the second death in the county related to COVID-19.

The death was reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday morning.

There are 218 positive cases in Cabell County, 73 active, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Statewide, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 5,199.

Hospitalizations in the state remained at 77, and those in ICU remained at 33. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one since Monday, for a total of 16.

Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10) and Wyoming (11/0).

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Tuesday saw the second highest daily positive case increase, with 674 cases being reported, for a total of 24,060. Sunday had the highest increase since the pandemic began. Three new deaths were reported, for a total of 674.

Beshear said 22 children under the age of 5 were included in the 674 cases.

He said no region is exempt from the “escalating” and “serious” increase of cases.

The governor expanded upon the recommendation made Monday that anyone who travels to a state with a positive rate of more than 15% should self-quarantine for 14 days. On Tuesday, he asked anyone with plans to travel to beaches in Florida, South Carolina or Alabama to consider canceling.

“It’s just not safe,” Beshear said.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case — a 42-year-old woman who is isolating at home. There are 39 active cases in the county.

In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19. Ages range between 7 and 52, with three being children under 17. There are 82 active cases in the county.

Statewide, 1,047 new positive cases and 30 new deaths were reported, bringing the totals to 77,215 and 3,219, respectively.

Nearly 58,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,819,139. There have been 140,630 deaths related to the virus.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.