HUNTINGTON — A second Marshall University employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the school informed employees and students Monday.
The employee, who began experiencing symptoms on April 4, is currently in self-isolation at home.
The affected employee’s name and other identifying information will not be released, according to the university. Administrators are in contact with that person and are providing assistance and support as needed.
According to the campus alert, it is not believed the second individual contracted the virus on campus, as they have been telecommuting and off-campus since March 20. The employee’s close contacts have been identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department.
Marshall advised its community on April 7 that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, the university's first known case, and, at that time, was hospitalized in stable condition. On Monday, MU announced that person has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
There have been no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among MU employees or the students who remain on campus.
For university updates regarding COVID-19, visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.