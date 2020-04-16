MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tests of more than 100 residents and workers associated with West Virginia University’s Evansdale Residential Complex, known as Towers, have been completed, with only one additional resident testing positive for COVID-19.
The tests were administered after the university was informed Sunday that a resident had tested positive.
In all, 108 individuals were tested, according to a news release. The second case is being investigated by Monongalia County Health Department, and the individual is in self-isolation. MCHD staff conducted swab tests on the students and the West Virginia National Guard swabbed employees.
With tests complete, other residents of the Evansdale complex have been released from self-quarantine.
Students with health questions or concerns should contact WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200.