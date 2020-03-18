HUNTINGTON — There are two major threats facing the senior population of West Virginia.
One is a new virus making its way around the globe that greatly affects the elderly.
The other, as Cabell County Community Services Organization Executive Director Charles Holley sees it, is the social isolation seniors are now enduring in an attempt to protect themselves from that new virus.
“The mortality rate is as high for (social isolation) as the virus is for some seniors,” Holley said. “It’s a real Catch-22 when we limit senior social activities. We are trading one bad thing for another.”
CCCSO is working to find ways to keep the seniors they serve from becoming too isolated and fed during these unprecedented times.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all nonessential activities at CCCSO’s four senior centers and other locations have been halted. Lunch is still being provided. In-home care is still being provided and meals are still being delivered.
Holley said coordinators of the senior centers have also been given a list of all the seniors who come to the congregate setting for service and the coordinators are calling them at least three times a week.
He said they are looking at ways they can provide some social activities for seniors while still keeping them safe.
But CCCSO is preparing for the event they cannot get to those seniors who do not live in their centers — which is about 500 people.
“If all our drivers go down with this illness, it will be a while before we can get back up,” Holley said.
That is why CCCSO is working to obtain shelf-stable food items that can be packed into five-day meal boxes. The boxes contain a week’s worth of meals. Other groups are also working on these types of boxes. New Baptist Church distributed them Tuesday, for example.
Holley said they would like to be able to provide two weeks worth of meals ideally. Those who are able can donate easy-to-open and easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable foods — like cereal bars, cans of chicken salad, or cheese crackers — and can drop the items off at CCCSO headquarters at 724 10th Ave. in Huntington. The organization is a 501(c)(3), so donors can also receive a receipt for taxes.
A five-day box costs the agency $13.
Holley said they are also searching for toiletry items for seniors — toilet paper, wipes, shampoo, etc.
“These people can’t get to a grocery store in the first place,” he said.
The West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services said Tuesday in a news release that new federal policies will allow the state to use its federal title funds to address the priority nutritional needs of seniors.
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said he feared the state was not doing enough to address the needs of seniors — the most vulnerable to this new disease. Hornbuckle sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday, applauding the state’s response to feeding children and asking for the same priority to be given to seniors. He asked for explicit guidance from the state to ensure people are fed.
Hornbuckle said Tuesday that the release from the Bureau of Senior Services was a good start, but there was still a large swath of seniors who are not served by senior centers and plans need to be made to address how the state will help them.
“We always applaud the Rainy Day Fund,” he said. “This is the perfect time. We need to bust that piggy bank to ensure all West Virginians feel secure and get the testing they need.”
Hornbuckle said House Democrats were supportive of a special legislative session to address these issues. Justice’s office, after announcing the closure of restaurants, bars and casinos, said they were working with legislative leaders to have a special session to provide relief to service workers and others affected by the pandemic.