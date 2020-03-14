KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church, located at 503 15th St., Kenova, is canceling all services and activities through March, affecting services on March 15, March 22 and March 29.
Services, activities canceled at Kenova United Methodist
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Biden and Sanders cast themselves as best leader amid crisis
- Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules
- Illinois shuts down bars, restaurants due to coronavirus
- US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tests negative for coronavirus
- Governor orders all Ohio bars, restaurants to close
- Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages
- Ski operations suspended at WVa's Snowshoe Mountain resort
- Ohio schools hope to resume play April 11