HUNTINGTON — Servpro of Huntington observed “First Responders Friday” in a squeaky-clean way, offering to sanitize and disinfect vehicles belonging to the city of Huntington.
The business offered free disinfectant surface wipe-downs and antimicrobial vehicle misting for all of the city’s first responders’ vehicles Friday at Christ Temple Church.
“As we prepare to step into the unknown that is reopening, we must stay vigilant in the fight against the virus that has forced itself into our lives,” the local firefighters’ union posted on Facebook. “Servpro Huntington is stepping up to help us stay ready for you. … This level of support goes beyond just us; this is community helping community.”
“We want to say thank you to all the first responders that came out and thank you for everything you do for this community,” Servepro posted to its Facebook page. “We want to thank Christ Temple Church for allowing us to utilize their parking lot to give back to our local heroes!”