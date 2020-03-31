CHARLESTON — Seventeen new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia.

The 17 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bring the total positive case count in West Virginia to 162, a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said.

Confirmed cases have been reported in Berkeley (16), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (9), Jefferson (8), Kanawha (31), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1) and Wood (2) counties.

The DHHR said 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death.

