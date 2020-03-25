HUNTINGTON — With testing ramping up in the private sector, several hospitals and health care providers are establishing drive-through COVID-19 test sites throughout the region.
Most sites require that patients have a doctor’s order (though that guideline appears to be loosening), and patients must still meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health.
The criteria:
- Seriously ill individuals hospitalized or otherwise at high risk of complications: This includes seriously ill individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who are hospitalized, near hospitalization or otherwise at highest risk of poor health outcomes (e.g. those who are elderly or have serious underlying chronic diseases, nursing home residents, etc.) and who do not have another identified cause for their illness (e.g. flu, other respiratory viruses). No history of potential exposure is needed for these patients.
- Individuals at medium to high risk of having been infected: This includes any individual with symptoms of lower respiratory illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and a history of likely exposure to COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset (e.g. close contact with an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 or recent travel history from or living in areas with widespread community transmission) and do not have another identified cause for their illness (e.g. flu or other respiratory viruses).
Test sites, by provider:
Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department
- St. Mary’s Center for Education (2853 5th Ave., Huntington), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site recently lifted the required doctor order. Patients should bring proof of insurance and a valid ID.
Valley Health Systems
- Old Milton location, 1 Harbour Way, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients must make a telehealth appointment with Valley Health before getting tested.
- 33370 U.S. 60, Huntington, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients must make a telehealth appointment before being screened.
MedExpress
3120 U.S. 60, Huntington, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, call 304-522-3627 before leaving your home.
1416 MacCorkle Ave. SW, Charleston, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, call 304-744-7517 before leaving your home.
123 Enterprise Drive, Logan, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. If you have shortness of breath, fever, cough or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, call 304-752-0183 before leaving your home.
Charleston Area Medical Center
- Chesterfield Avenue, Kanawha City. Patients must use the CAMC 24/7 Cares app to get an appointment. Call 304-388-9200 for assistance.
- Teays Valley. Patients must use the CAMC 24/7 Cares app to get an appointment. Call 304-388-9200 for assistance.