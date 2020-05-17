HUNTINGTON — Cabell County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical service employees will continue to receive supplemental pay for two more pay periods as a thank you for their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and EMS Director Gordon Merry told Cabell County commissioners Thursday that they had enough money in their budgets to continue the pay until the end of the county’s fiscal year, which ends June 30. Even though social distancing restrictions are slowly being lifted in the state and county, they wanted to ensure their employees would receive thanks for their efforts.
“As this thing starts to wind down — or we hope it’s winding down — we can’t carry on past July, but we are going to go ahead and do that for two more pay periods,” Zerkle said. “It’s just the right thing to do with everything they have been sucked into.”
Merry said his employees deserved praise for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis. As of Saturday, there were 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County.
“We probably had the biggest exposure of anybody in this courthouse,” Merry said. “They have moved all these people, literally hundreds. I’m not bragging — it’s fact. We’ve given them the equipment and none of them have contracted anything, which is a major plus to them.”
Despite an ongoing national shortage of personal protective equipment, Merry said his employees had enough tie-back suits, masks, boots and gloves to mitigate their exposure risks.
“Now, we have had some near misses, I’ll be honest, but everything has come back to where no one has been exposed, and that’s saying a lot,” he said. “I know it’s a lot on their family, having to go home after dealing with this. It’s a challenge.”
Zerkle told commissioners the number of people allowed inside the Cabell County Courthouse and inside its offices is being limited to adhere with social distancing guidelines. The courthouse, which previously closed amid the pandemic, reopened to the general public May 11. Zerkle said court proceedings would resume Monday, May 18, largely by video conference and Skype when possible.