HUNTINGTON — As West Virginia begins to reopen according to guidelines issued by state officials, local churches face major decisions when it comes to deciding when to open their doors to the congregation after having been closed for approximately six weeks.
The difficulty lies not with what precautions need to be taken, but how to enforce those safety instructions. While many churches have not committed to opening their doors, others have a plan in place, and while some precautions might look the same from building to building, the decision isn’t a “one size fits all” solution.
That means that not every church will reopen at the same time as ministers make the decision that is best for their congregation. This Sunday, May 10, will be the first time many congregations have gathered outside of drive-in or virtual services since mid-March.
Several churches are taking a similar approach to keeping the building sanitized and individuals separated, including offering hand-washing or sanitizing stations at the entrance, marking off every other pew, and separating family groups by three seats, or about 6 feet.
Youth groups and children’s ministries have also been put on hold for the time being, and families are being encouraged to stay together. Hospitality functions like refreshments or handing out bulletins will not happen.
Grace Life Church in Culloden resumed physical worship gatherings May 3.
“We didn’t think we were going to have our normal crowds for quite a while anyway, and if we practice social distancing and closed every other pew, we’d be well within our grasp of keeping everyone safe,” Pastor Jamie Wright said.
In addition to social distancing inside the building, there will be hand-washing and sanitizing stations available for parishioners before entering the building. The number of participants in the praise and worship band will be reduced to two while adding a second service to accommodate more people, Wright said.
The average Sunday attendance at Grace Life Church, pre-pandemic, ranged between 160 and 180 people. Wright said around 80 people attended the live services last week.
Christ Temple Church in Huntington is scheduled to open their doors this Sunday, May 10.
Pastor Chuck Lawrence said all parishioners will enter through one set of doors and out another, moving in one direction throughout the building. CTC added one additional service at 8:30 a.m., for a total of three, intended for people age 65 and up and for those with underlying health conditions.
Hand-washing stations will be available at the entrance, masks handed out upon entry and aisles in the worship space widened. Stickers on the floor will encourage the appropriate distance between people, and a team of volunteers will disinfect the sanctuary between each service, he said. The doors to the church will remain open so those entering do not have to touch the handles.
Though Lawrence expects some to be hesitant to return to congregational gatherings, he said he believes people will become more comfortable after seeing and hearing of the precautions CTC and others are taking.
“I think our people will be so excited to be back that they’ll follow everything we have in place. After they hear how we’ve prepared, I do think we’ll see participation begin to increase again,” he said.
CTC will host three morning services on Sunday, at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.
New Baptist Church in Huntington will also resume services this Sunday, according to a Facebook announcement from Pastor Trent Eastman. The church will open the doors for seniors in the first of two services, and to other members of the congregation in the later service.
“As per the governor’s instructions, the 9 a.m. service is for seniors. We are not going to do age checks at the door, but I do expect the 9 a.m. service to be lightly attended; thus if you are in a high-risk demographic in respect to either health or age, please attend that service,” Eastman wrote.
Other churches, like New Life Church in Huntington, will hold off opening for another week. With an average Sunday attendance near 700, Pastor Josh Huffman wanted to take every measure to make sure his team of staff and volunteers were on the same page when it came to reopening.
Part of that includes three training sessions for those helping run the service before their doors open again May 17.
“Essentially, from the time you drive on to the parking lot, the only person we want you to touch is Jesus,” he said.
Huffman added that they are encouraging members of the congregation who are 65 or older to continue worshiping online, but at the end of the day, the choice is theirs on whether they attend or don’t.
“We’re encouraging those in our congregation who are 65 and older to stay home and watch online. These are adults. They can make that choice for themselves,” he said. “If they want to come to church, we’re going to make sure they have as safe a place as they can be in and still have a full worship experience.”
Huffman said a children’s message will be available to watch on YouTube if parents choose to allow their kids to watch it during the service to keep them occupied. Coloring sheets will also be available.
On Friday, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston released guidelines to resume public celebration of Masses statewide beginning May 23-24.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, we entered a Phase I, suspending the public celebration of Masses and closing our churches to protect the health and safety of our people,” said the Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.
“This new Phase II is a transitional phase, requiring the full cooperation of clergy and laity so that public Masses may be celebrated in the safest manner possible until we can enter Phase III, the return to normal practice in our liturgical life.”
While complying with many of the same sanitary measures as other churches, the Diocese is asking parishioners to comply with additional measures.
For instance, some common, though optional, practices of a Catholic Mass such as the use of hymnals, holding hands at the Our Father, the Sign of Peace and communion will be omitted when gatherings resume.