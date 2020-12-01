POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant regional office of the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposures resulting in a reduced staff in the office.
The DMV also announced that the Kanawha City regional office is switching to appointment only.
Any customers who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of the DMV’s local kiosks.
Customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may use the drop box outside the Point Pleasant DMV regional office.
Those who can’t do transactions online or at a kiosk should consider visiting a nearby regional office, including those in Parkersburg, Huntington or Winfield.