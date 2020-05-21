Splash park in Barboursville won’t open for 2020 season
BARBOURSVILLE — The splash park in Barboursville will not be open this summer.
Barboursville Parks & Recreation on Thursday informed the public via Facebook that its popular splash park will not open in 2020, citing ongoing restrictions regarding group sizes and the need for continued social distancing while keeping park-goers as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The splash park originally opened in 2015 at Barboursville Park and features different spray levels and timing patterns coming from both above and below ground.
Parks in Barboursville, including walking/hiking and biking trails, reopened May 11. Lake William, the community garden, skate park, Cartmill Gardens and the disc golf course are open for public use.