HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s annual spring fountain ceremony, a celebration of the rebirth of the Thundering Herd’s football program, will be a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent campus shutdown.
Marshall’s Director of Athletics, Mike Hamrick, will make remarks and introduce President Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert in a ceremony that will be recorded and shown across various athletic department and school social media accounts at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25. The virtual ceremony can be found on social media websites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and will conclude with the turning on of the Memorial Fountain in the center of campus. There is no public event this year.
“Sadly, the circumstances dictate that we alter our annual ceremony during these difficult times,” Hamrick said in a news release. “This is a tradition in its 11th year, and we wanted to come up with a way to celebrate all of the people who came after that devastating day who helped rebuild the Marshall football program and patch together a heartbroken community.”
The focus of Saturday morning’s message will be on the rebuilding of the program in the wake of the tragedy.
The Memorial Fountain on Marshall’s campus is turned on annually during the ceremony, which is typically different in tone from the annual ceremony held Nov. 14, the anniversary of the Southern Airways flight that crashed on that date in 1970. The tragedy killed all 75 people on board, including 37 members of the Thundering Herd football team.
In addition to the now-virtual fountain ceremony, Saturday was to be the annual Green and White spring scrimmage, which was to be the 15th and final practice of spring football drills.
Conference USA suspended spring sport competition March 12, which delayed the start of Marshall’s spring football practice, scheduled to begin March 15. On March 17, C-USA canceled all spring sport competition, effectively ending the Thundering Herd’s spring drills before they began.
The Marshall football program is scheduled to open the 2020 season at East Carolina on Aug. 29.