HUNTINGTON — A teacher at Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington was able to see the smiling faces of her 21 students after nearly two months of remote learning when she made socially distanced home visits Thursday morning.
First-grade teacher Tosha Roberts dropped off materials for her students to make their very own kaleidoscopes while following along with a YouTube video she created on her channel, “Mrs. Roberts Science Fun.”
“We’re all in this together,” Roberts said. “We just have to be creative in our approach and what we’re doing for our kids.”
And Roberts has done just that.
Although she said her videos are nowhere close to “professional,” the science experiments are a way to engage families and get everyone involved from home.
For the kaleidoscopes, Roberts said she ordered mirrored paper for her students because most craft stores are closed — with the extra materials, she offered the kits to children in her neighborhood.
“I went ahead and gave them the supplies needed and took those kits to them today so they could watch the video and make it together with me,” she said Thursday. “We’re learning that we can and will make it through these tough times together.”
Roberts said she is proud to play just a small role in the action people in the community have taken to help students navigate this historic time of schools being closed due to the novel coronavirus.
“We’re all doing this together so our families can be successful during these times and we can try to take a load off of them,” she said. “I know it’s Teacher Appreciation Week, but I feel like it should be parent appreciation, principal appreciation, service personnel appreciation — everyone really needs to be celebrated during this season.”