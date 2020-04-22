HUNTINGTON — For members of the Class of 2020, the final months of their senior year won’t be remembered by memories made inside high school hallways or in other extracurricular activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the culmination of a dozen years of schooling — walking across the stage at their graduation ceremony — is still in play.
In preparation for the big day, three high schools in the Wayne County Schools system are working on ways to distribute graduation materials to students in preparation for the big day.
On Tuesday, Spring Valley High School offered senior students the chance to pick up graduation caps and gowns, staggering times based on last names to prevent large crowds.
To comply with safe social distancing regulations, students remained in their cars and graduation materials were brought to them by staff, preventing large crowds from forming during the process.
No definite plans have yet been announced for Tolsia or Wayne high schools, school administrators said Monday.
“When the governor eases the restrictions on gatherings, we will announce a date when caps and gowns will be available for pickup. Hopefully those will be eased in early to mid-May,” THS Principal Greg Miller said. “We will have the students contact the school to set up an appointment to pick them up. For the safety of everyone, this will limit the number of people at the school at any one time.”
Wayne High Principal Sara Stapleton said administrators are “trying to secure a date for next week,” but official plans have not been announced.