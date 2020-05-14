HUNTINGTON — High school seniors, students and families at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington said their final farewells of the academic year Wednesday afternoon with a parade caravan as teachers and staff lined the sidewalk of 6th Avenue with balloons and signs of encouragement.
Since St. Joseph students live in various areas of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, Principal Carol Templeton said they had to think outside the box and “bring them to us.”
“As we come to the end of our academic year, we just wanted the opportunity to bring our St. Joe family together and show our Irish pride,” Templeton said. “So this is a special day to finish out the year to celebrate all graduating students as well.”
Samantha Acord, high school history teacher, has been teaching full time at St. Joe for five years and said she has watched many of the graduating seniors grow up since their freshman year.
“It’s exciting to be able to spend some time, even at a distance, with them,” Acord said.
“You get attached to them. They’re like your own kids, and some of the students that are graduating today, I’ve had most of them (in class) and a few of them I’ve had all four years.”
Acord said while a socially distanced parade isn’t the way staff would normally finish out the school year, she hopes it was still a memorable day for the students.
“It’s been so much work for them to get to this point and graduation is the highlight of these years of being in school, and not to have the usual is very difficult, but we’re trying to make it as special as we can under the circumstances,” she said. “I’ve told students in several Zoom meetings, the thing about life is there is no certainty and you have to learn to go with the circumstances, so this has been a lesson for them that is part of adulthood, and I think it’s going to be a part of what shapes them.”