HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Center for Education will temporarily alter its academic schedule to help protect students and staff from exposure to Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and mitigate the spread of the virus in the larger community.
As a partner of Marshall University, the CFE’s alterations will mirror those previously announced by the university:
• The CFE has suspended in-person classes March 16-20 to allow faculty to prepare for altered course delivery.
• The week of suspended classes will be followed by the scheduled Spring Break March 23-27.
• Beginning Monday, March 30, all class instruction will be delivered in an altered manner. These methods will vary from class to class, and students will receive information from their instructors about how to access their instruction.
• Students involved in clinical rotations and clinical work will receive further direction from CFE leadership. Information about labs, testing and other items will be provided.
• The CFE will remain open and operational. Employees are expected to report to work, practicing social distancing and preventative safety measures.
• It is anticipated the university will return to normal academic operations April 13, or when CFE and Marshall University officials determine it is safe to resume in-person instruction. CFE and Marshall leadership are continually assessing the situation and will make updates to the academic schedule as necessary.
Additional information about COVID-19 is available at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/coronavirus.