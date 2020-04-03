BARBOURSVILLE — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has clarified rules regarding curbside sales of alcohol by restaurants after concerns were raised following the governor’s executive order closing restaurants to dine-in traffic.
Jason Beter, owner of Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews in the 6000 block of U.S. 60 in Barboursville, says restaurants are struggling and it is important to be able to sell alcohol curbside.
“To me, it’s a sense of normalcy. People want to enjoy a craft beer with their burger like they used to,” Beter said. “Granted, our customers aren’t getting the full experience like they did when our dining room was open, but it’s a close second. So, alcohol curbside sales for restaurants is important.”
Beter said he reached out to the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce for clarification of the new rules.
Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber, said he had to contact the governor’s office for answers.
“When you’re working in a health crisis like the one we find ourselves in with COVID-19, the situation is a fluid one,” Bissett said. “When Jason from Oscar’s reached out to me, I drafted the letter to Governor Justice and received a quick clarification from one of his lawyers that curbside sales of alcohol were allowed in the same manner that food was being sold.”
However, no liquor drinks or liquor bottles may be sold by private clubs or bars for take-away or to-go orders, according to the executive order.
Beter said the challenge, since the COVID-19 outbreak started, has been converting to curbside sales.
“We converted to 100% curbside sales instead of serving our customers in our dining room,” he said. “We’re also working with a reduced staff, which also creates challenges.”
Beter says customer response to the changes has been amazing.
“It means so much when you see this kind of support from the community,” he said. “It tells you that people want you stay in business and love our food.”
Drew Hetzer, owner of Backyard Pizza and The Peddler on 3rd Avenue in Huntington, said while alcohol sales are down with inside dining closed, they are doing curbside alcohol sales at The Peddler.
“Alcohol sales have been good, especially with the brewery,” he said. “Lots of demand, but hard to move quickly with sales. It’s hard with no dining room and only being able to take one phone order at a time. For one week, The Peddler’s sales were down 72%, while Backyard Pizza sales were down 68%.”
Hetzer said The Peddler has an over-abundance of beer to sell.
“The beer has a good shelf life, but we want to keep selling beer to keep creating revenue so we can remain open,” he said. “So, being able to do curbside sales is helping some. We are hoping it gets better soon and things can get back to normal.”
Bissett added the rule will also help the state.
“In addition to providing additional income to restaurants who are open that sell alcohol, these purchases also create additional state tax revenue, which will be needed as we work our way back to a healthy economy,” he said.