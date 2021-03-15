CHARLESTON — With another large shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected this week, the state on Monday expanded eligibility for vaccinations to include a variety of persons with pre-existing medical conditions, and to essential workers of all ages.
As announced Monday, the categories of pre-existing medical conditions were significantly expanded, adding a number of more common chronic medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, immunosuppression issues, COPD and high blood pressure, and chronic infectious diseases including HIV, among others.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said the state is expanding eligibility for vaccination as it works to increase allocations of vaccine.
“President Biden has asked us to commit to have vaccinations for all Americans by May 1, and we are committed to that,” Marsh said.
James Hoyer, director of the state COVID-19 interagency task force, said the state expects another delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccine later this week after a brief production hiatus.
Hoyer said the task force is looking at getting the single-dose vaccine to those populations where it logistically makes the most sense, including the homebound and the homeless, and to mobile clinics at manufacturing and mining sites.
To date, the state has administered 635,800 total doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines, including vaccinating 58% of West Virginians in the higher-risk 65 and older age group.
Hospitalizations continued their decline to 151 patients from a peak of 818 in early January. As of Friday, only two long-term care centers had outbreaks among residents.
Cabell County reported 397 current active cases on COVID-19 on Monday. Just one new death was reported in the state, a 97-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Any West Virginian 65 or older who is still waiting on a vaccine appointment can call 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, to ensure that they are scheduled to be vaccinated.