CHARLESTON — The West Virginia attorney general and West Virginia federal prosecutors have formed a joint task force to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
They say their offices received hundreds of fraud reports since the pandemic hit the United States last month.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia announced the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force on Tuesday.
The task force will investigate a variety of reports, ranging from offers of fake cures to price gouging to false evictions and more.
The program will be led by a deputy West Virginia attorney general and assistant U.S. attorneys from both the Southern and Northern Districts of West Virginia. Those attorneys also will work in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation unit and the West Virginia State Police.
Morrisey said his office has already fielded hundreds of reports of price gouging, landlord-tenant and vacation/event cancellation issues.
“The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters,” he said.
FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel and Raymond Villanueva, HSI Special Agent in Charge for Washington, D.C., Virginia, both said their departments are committed to investigating the scams with the task force.
Any West Virginian wanting to report such scams, price gouging or other matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic can contact the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808.