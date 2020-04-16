CHARLESTON — While Gov. Jim Justice was excited to talk about guidelines from the White House on how to reopen the state, a situation at a West Virginia nursing home overshadowed the governor’s press briefing Thursday.
“We did have an instance that happened today,” Justice said. “I felt like I wasn’t getting all the information that was necessary for me and was proper ... It’s just as simple as this: We have got, everybody has got to know, (that) when we have an issue at a nursing home, we have got to run to the fire. We are not waiting and delaying and maybe having opinions, or whatever it may be. We should be running to the fire to try and do anything and everything possibly can because we know of the risk and we know how vulnerable it is.”
Justice declined to say what nursing home had caused him so much frustration, but officials did confirm the National Guard had been sent to a facility in Jackson County to assist with testing.
Long-term-care facilities in Cabell County with positive cases still have not had the broad testing Justice, and now his health officials, are calling for.
Jeffrey Harkins, CEO of The Woodlands, said one assisted-living resident and one employee have tested positive for the virus, along with possibly a second employee, but as of Thursday afternoon, it was not the policy of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to do broad testing at long-term-care facilities.
“I understand the reasoning,” Harkins said. “You could test everyone and get a bunch of negatives, which could give you a false sense of security. We are prepared to do whatever is needed. For peace of mind, I’d love to test everybody. But it just means you had that many negatives on one day. There’s no rest for us. We are constantly fighting against this.”
Heritage Center in Huntington also has one confirmed case, an employee, and said last week they were following DHHR guidelines.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said they had considered the strategy as they decided to follow different recommendations, but the health department will consult with the Bureau for Public Health to plan its course of action.
“We believe our care facilities have adequate infection control capability and we can also arrange point-in-time testing if needed,” Kilkenny said.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the state’s testing capabilities have been built up enough now to allow broader testing at long-term care facilities, which are vulnerable to the virus. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said broader testing is the way to go because of new research showing half of people who infect others with the virus did so when they were asymptomatic.
Crouch said they will be moving forward with the new policy this week. He said they spoke with 400 long-term-care facilities Thursday about the policy. Crouch said they want to test all residents and employees.
“We are at a loss without our employees,” Crouch said.
Dr. Kevin McCann, health officer at the Wayne County Health Department, in a statement Thursday credited the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — the source of all but four of the county’s cases — for pushing to broadly test in their facility regardless of exposure, despite it not being the state’s policy, for changing West Virginia’s response to positive cases at nursing homes.
“It is very possible that what has occurred here will be modeled as a rapid response approach to this,” McCann said. “So amidst these troubling times, we find strength in what we have seen among our people — those who, when faced with difficult situations, are able to bring together that powerful combination of knowledge, courage and kindness.”
Justice also decided Thursday to list all the nursing homes with positive cases, like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine decided earlier this week. Justice said it was transparent and the right decision.
West Virginia announced its 13th death related to COVID-19 Thursday, a 56-year-old female from Berkeley County. The state confirmed 21 new positive cases, for a total of 739 as of 5 p.m. More than 18,000 test results have been obtained by the state.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (105), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (28), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (39), Marshall (seven), Mason (10), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (seven), Mingo (two), Monongalia (83), Monroe (two), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (13), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (72), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (27), Wyoming (one).
The DHHR on Thursday released guidelines for retailers in all 55 counties, which limit how many people can be in a store and instruct other social distance and safety rules. Only 12 counties, including Cabell and Wayne, were under stricter guidelines but Crouch said this provides for more uniformity.
Nationwide, talk Thursday was on reopening states to help the economy stabilize. The White House issued guidance for states on how to reopen, which includes needing quick and effective screening and testing sites.
Justice said he would use the guidelines and his health experts “to the hilt” when he makes the decision to begin easing restrictions.
DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined a coalition with seven other Midwest states vowing to work together to reopen their states. The states released their criteria to reopen, which also included the ability to test and trace for cases.
DeWine said he would like to start opening May 1, despite Thursday announcing 623 new confirmed cases for a total of 8,239 and 389 deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department in Ohio announced one new positive case, for a county total of 19 — six of which are now recovered.
In Kentucky, Beshear said he didn’t have a timeline for reopening but would rely on his health experts.
At 5 p.m., there were 2,429 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky with 129 deaths.