CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 303 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases increased to 479. That’s 52 more active cases than reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,796 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with two of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 87% of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 87 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s one fewer patient than reported Friday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 26 are in an intensive care unit and 10 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 56% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 60% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
