CHARLESTON — The state is providing support to two hospitals, including Logan Regional Medical Center, after break-outs of COVID-19 were identified in staff and patients.
Gov. Jim Justice Saturday announced he directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to closely monitor rises in COVID-19 cases in both staff and patients at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Logan General Hospital and to assist where needed.
DHHR’s epidemiologists are working with the Logan County and Beckley-Raleigh County health departments as well as assisting the two hospitals with contact tracing.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch has been in contact with the chief executive officers of both hospitals on a regular basis, according to a release.
Thirteen employees at Logan General Hospital tested positive for the virus Friday, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. Both the hospital and the health department are working to determine the source of the outbreak.
The WVNG and DHHR’s Health Command, in coordination with the Logan and Beckley-Raleigh county health departments and emergency management directors to hold two free COVID-19 testing events.
Logan County’s testing was Sunday at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30 in Logan. Testing in Beckley will be Monday.
Under the direction of Major General James Hoyer, the WVNG will offer support for sanitization and deep-cleaning services. The guard will also assess personal protective equipment needs for both hospitals.
As of Saturday, there were 112 active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County. Not all the employees that contracted the virus at the hospital were county residents.