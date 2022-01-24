CHARLESTON — State health officials on Monday again urged West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as some hospitals are operating at “crisis standards of care” due to the increase in coronavirus patients and a lack of available staff.
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force, said more West Virginia National Guard members are being deployed to hospitals to help with the surge. The state’s daily positivity rate, which tracks the number of positive tests compared to the total tests given, hit 25.42% on Monday — the highest daily rate recorded since the pandemic began in early 2020.
An additional 3,378 cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 21,417. That’s the highest number of active cases reported in the state since September.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar, said 94% of recently identified cases are from the omicron variant. While other, often more urban, areas are beginning to see a decline in cases that mark the end of this surge, Marsh said West Virginia has yet to peak and will likely see cases — and subsequent deaths — grow in coming weeks.
As of Monday, 5,645 residents have died from COVID-19, with 36 reported overnight. Among those new deaths were a 79-year-old man from Cabell County, a 76-year-old woman from Putnam County, and a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Hospitalizations totaled 976, down four from Friday. Eleven of those patients are children. Of those hospitalized, 223 are in intensive care units and 104 are receiving care on a ventilator. Four children are in intensive care.
About 66% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Hoyer said there were 102 new hospital admissions on Monday, a number that is unsustainable with current available staffing and supplies. That could lead to hospitals cutting back on elective procedures and an increase in wait times, he said.
The state is currently receiving about half the supply of monoclonal antibodies it requests from the federal government, Hoyer said, an issue occurring nationwide. Hoyer said the interagency task force is trying to target areas experiencing larger surges to send antibody treatments to.
As of Monday, about 55% of eligible residents — 947,220 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Almost 40% of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Statewide, Ohio recorded 9,774 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 300 new hospitalizations, 26 of which were to the intensive care unit.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and two new deaths — 71-year-old and 62-year-old men.