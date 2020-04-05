HUNTINGTON — While private labs helped expand the number of people who were getting tested for COVID-19, those labs are now backed up in Ohio and West Virginia, delaying the collection of important data amid the pandemic.
Cabell County resident Melissa Rice went to MedExpress with a cough and fever March 21. The owner of a trucking company, her doctor decided to order a COVID-19 test for her based on potential exposure from a driver who traveled through a “hot spot.” She was tested and given directions to self-isolate.
Her test sample was sent to LabCorp. In the 11 days it took for her to get her test results back, she ended up in the emergency room with dehydration and a high fever.
A mom of a son with autism, Rice said having her results would have eased some of the what-ifs from her mind.
“I understand this is unprecedented times and labs are having so many tests sent in they are overwhelmed and behind,” Rice said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday ordered all non-testing hospitals to send their samples to hospitals that do have testing capability — like the Cleveland Clinic or Ohio State University — instead of private labs.
“These labs are able to turn results around much more quickly than the private labs,” DeWine said. “The problem has been turnaround. Four, five and six days is simply unacceptable.”
West Virginia coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the Mountain State needs to build its capacity of in-house labs before it can rely less on private labs, but admitted the turnaround time was an issue. He said Friday part of the delay in identifying a cluster in the Eastern Panhandle was due to the long turnaround times by private labs.
“We are working with a lot of different solutions because the need for testing is so great,” Marsh said. “Many private laboratories have come into this to try to meet this almost insatiable need that we have right now, and I am going to give a lot of kudos to (Bureau of Public Health) Commissioner (Cathy) Slemp who is spearheading this. The private vendors have gotten behind, and they’ve opened up new channels and new places, so they are committed to making this faster. But the more we can become self-sufficient as a state, like our medical schools at Marshall and WVU, and (Charleston Area Medical Center) — I think CAMC is doing the most testing per day of all of our state entities — the more we can ramp up that testing, the better off.”
Slemp said getting access to more tests in general was still top priority.
“That is a critical arena, but the primary concern, as you know, has been identifying supplies,” Slemp said. “We are actively working to identify those, to get those, in partnership with the National Guard and others, congressional leaders, the governor, etc., to maximize and acquire supplies.”
Marsh said the addition of rapid tests will be useful when investigating in the field or when there is an urgent need. Slemp agreed, but said, again, the issue was getting enough to use it widely.
West Virginia’s state lab’s turnaround is on average one to two days. Slemp said they were also working to increase the capacity the state lab can handle.
In a statement to media, LabCorp acknowledged the long wait times, saying they understood it could be disconcerting to wait a long time for results.
“We are doing everything we can to improve these time frames,” the statement reads. “We know there is more that needs to be done, and we’re committed to doing our part during this emergency health crisis.”
LabCorp has performed approximately 350,000 tests since first making its COVID-19 test available March 5. On Thursday, LabCorp said it had 80,000 tests (equivalent to about 2.5 days of its capacity) pending results in laboratories, and they expect that figure to be lower by the end of this weekend. Typically, test results are delivered back to patients between four and five days from the date of specimen pickup.