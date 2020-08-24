CHARLESTON — The statewide ban on visitation at nursing homes in West Virginia will be lifted at midnight as the new color-coded system goes into place.
State health officials announced last week nursing homes would begin using the same county color-coded system for monitoring COVID-19 in their communities. Each color changes protocol. Red and orange ban visitation, while yellow and green allow it with conditions.
The switch to using the color-coding system is to prevent the governor shutting down all facilities in the state, though Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he would do it again if he has to.
“From my standpoint, I can tell you I am tremendously concerned about moving to the color-coding to be able to achieve that," Justice said. "Now, I want that to happen. I really, really want that to happen. But I can assure you just this: From the color-coding, if by chance we have additional outbreaks because of visitation then we’re going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitation.”
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said they are developing strike teams that will respond to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The team will consist of medical professionals, including epidemiologists. Crouch said they need a medical eye on the situation immediately.
There are more than 30 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state, though some are just a single case. Seven long-term care facilities have more concerning outbreaks, including Trinity Health Care in Logan County, which has 87 residents and 55 staff members positive for COVID-19, and five deaths.
The West Virginia National Guard is providing assistance to Logan County, including a guard nurse who is working at the county health department. Logan County was the only red county as of Monday.
There were 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Monday, and the 179th death was reported: a 59-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Total cases by county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 216 active cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported the 12th COVID-19 related death (eight females, four males, ages 52-95). Two new positive cases were reported. There are 116 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 849 new positive cases were reported, and eight new deaths, for a total of 3,986.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services Monday announced beginning Aug. 25, child care providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family
Services and the Ohio Department of Education may care for school-age children who are learning remotely during the school day. These providers will receive funding to cover the cost of care for economically eligible children. ODE is also working to extend this same option to its licensed school-age child care providers and could be effective by early September, upon approval by the State Board of Education.
Additionally, ODJFS will launch a new license, called the Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, to ensure children have safe places to go when they are not learning in school. Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses can apply for this temporary license to provide care to children during the school day.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case: a 24-year-old male isolating at home. There are 26 active cases in the county out of a total 220.
Statewide, 373 new positive cases were reported, and four new deaths, for a total of 885.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order requiring landlords provide 30 days notice of eviction and not charge late fees. The order also creates a $15 million fund to repay landlords for missed rent. He said Kentuckians cannot be a safe at home without a home.