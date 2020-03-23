CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay at home order for all non-essential workers in West Virginia beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents cannot leave their home unless for essential services. Essential services include:
- Going to the store to get groceries
- Picking up prescriptions and other healthcare necessities
- Going to medical appointments
- Check on a family member or loved one
- Going to a restaurant to pick up carry out
- Walking pets and taking them to the vet if necessary
- Taking a walk, riding a bike, other nature-based activities, as long as people stay 6 feet apart
- Receive deliveries
"The reality is, we've got to find a way for all of us to survive," Justice said in a press conference Monday. "We all believe this is going to pass. I would encourage everyone if you want to go outside and go for a walk, if you want to say hi to a neighbor say hi but keep your distance."
Essential businesses have been outlined in the order issued by Justice. Some essential businesses include: healthcare facilities, pharmacies, day care centers, hardware stores, coal mines, animal shelters, courts, professional services like lawyers and real estate, hotels, churches, banks and funeral homes.
The order is not martial law. Those providing essential services will not need to present identification, and it does not close the borders or prevent anyone from leaving the state. The order will not be enforced by the national guard or local police, said General James Hoyer with the state National Guard, though the order does permit them to enforce it.
"We are trusting West Virginians to do what is best," Hoyer said.
The order comes after the first identified case of community spread in West Virginia. Justice said the patient was a "nursing home lady." Media outlets reported the patient was a resident of Suncrest Nursing Home in Morgantown. The National Guard tested all staff and patients Monday that had been in contact with the woman, who remains hospitalized.
All other cases of COVID-19 in the state have been travel-related. As of 3 p.m., the state had 16 positive cases, 444 negative and four tests pending. Positive cases were in Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Kanawha (3), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (2), Putnam (1) and Tucker (2).
There is no end date for the order. West Virginia joins Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania in issuing similar stay at home orders.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.