HUNTINGTON — For some, the stay-at-home order in West Virginia came as an inconvenience. Others are taking advantage of their circumstances by virtue of a little spring cleaning and renovation projects that might not otherwise get done.
Projects like painting garages, installing new shelves, small remodeling and outdoor landscaping projects have made some hardware stores just as crowded as grocery stores in the area.
For the Napier family, husband and wife duo Zach and Kentra took the time to remodel their laundry room, something they had on their to-do list since they moved to their current home five years ago.
“I hated all the dark wood cabinets. It made the room feel much smaller,” she said.
Department stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s have remained open as essential businesses have scaled back hours in order to sanitize and stock the shelves with important items like washers and dryers, refrigerators and freezers, plumbing fixtures and home ventilation products like air conditioners.
Zach Napier made a trip to Lowe’s for parts to fix a water leak inside the home, and picked up some other things they needed to finish up the laundry room remodel while he was out. His wife, Kentra, added that a trip to the hardware store was likely in the cards anyway, but the family is still taking every precaution to limit their trips outside the home.
“Personally even though the trip for us was essential with the leak, we probably would have still eventually went out and got the supplies regardless,” Napier said. “We are taking the ‘stay home’ order seriously, but at the same time life must still go on as much as possible for our mental state.”
Napier said she runs to the grocery store once a week for her family, leaving her five children and husband at the house to limit exposure. Any other essential trips are taken care before her husband returns from work.
“So only one to two trips a week into essential stores for our family.”
The extended stay at home also has people clearing house with bags full of clothes and other items, but the list of places where donated items can be dropped off is vastly shorter than it was before the pandemic.
Goodwill has closed all retail stores in the KYOVA area, including stores in Lavalette, Barboursville, Milton, Huntington and three stores in Kentucky: Grayson, Ashland and Louisa. They are accepting donations at only one location in the Huntington area — 1005 Virginia Ave. West.
In addition, Goodwill’s Recycling Center will be accepting commodities during this time, such as cardboard, metal, linens, stuffed animals, computers and their accessories, electronics, books, and white paper, the company stated in a release.
“We encourage the public to visit us at our stores once we reopen as shoppers, and donors are crucial in helping fund our credit counseling, family counseling services and our employment programs for individuals with barriers to employment, including individuals with disabilities, veterans, youth, the reentry community, and individuals experiencing homelessness.”