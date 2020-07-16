CHARLESTON — A lawsuit filed in a West Virginia state court Tuesday seeks an injunction to stop a Virginia egg supplier from inflating its prices after it allegedly sold eggs earlier this year at nearly three times its previous price during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, alleges charges of unfair price practices and violating the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
The lawsuit alleges Green Valley Poultry Farms, located in Abingdon, Virginia, violated the state’s price gouging law by charging grocery stores between 228% and 297% higher prices during the coronavirus pandemic, which is in excess of the 10% allowed during a state of emergency or preparedness in West Virginia.
Owned by Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc., the farms produce 19.5 million shell eggs per year and ranks as Virginia’s largest producer. The lawsuit alleges it inflated prices sold to 34 grocery stores and restaurant suppliers in Cabell, Kanawha, Mason, McDowell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh and Upshur counties.
Morrisey alleges the company increased the wholesale price of a dozen eggs from 79 cents on Feb. 24 to $2.35 on March 30, or about 297.5%.
Morrisey is seeking an immediate court order ensuring the company complies with the laws. He is also seeking an order forcing the company to pay restitution to consumers who paid the alleged inflated prices for the eggs and a $5,000 civil penalty for each violation of the price gouging statute.
“No lawful excuse exists for such an increase,” he said. “Eggs are a staple for many households. We will always take steps to defend consumers from actions which violate our laws.”
A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports there was no evidence of an egg supply shortage at the time, the lawsuit states.
Morrisey said his office’s Consumer Protection Division is actively engaged in pursuing similar inquiries related to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 60 complaints have been referred to investigators, and dozens of subpoenas and letters have been sent to businesses that may have violated the state’s price gouging law or landlords who threatened eviction when it was illegal.
Any similar complaints can be made to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808.