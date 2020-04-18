HUNTINGTON — Stimulus checks in Ohio are protected from debt collectors by state law, but in West Virginia, those with medical, private student loan or credit card debt could be at risk of losing their emergency assistance.
As millions begin to receive their stimulus checks from the federal government this week, a group of attorneys general — including several of West Virginia’s neighbors — are petitioning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to issue guidance protecting the payments from private debt collectors. West Virginia’s attorney general’s office is asking everyone to “act reasonably.”
Twenty-five state attorneys general — including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland — and the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection wrote a letter to Mnuchin saying the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act) does not explicitly protect the money from being garnished by debt collectors, like other benefits typically are. The letter says the law does permit the Treasury Department to issue guidance to carry out the goal of the law, which is to “provide emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families and businesses affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said state law protected residents’ stimulus checks.
“Stimulus checks were intended to be used during an emergency — to put food on the table, keep the lights on and a roof over our heads,” Yost said. “They weren’t meant to pay off an old bill.”
When asked if West Virginia law protected against private debt collectors, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch on Friday afternoon that he was “looking into it.”
“We want to make sure we are consistent with West Virginia and federal law, which may not be the same as other states’ laws,” Morrisey said. “Everyone’s in uncharted waters, so we urge everyone to act reasonably, and that includes debt collectors.”
Morrisey said although he did not sign the letter to Mnuchin, he supports it.
“We believe it would be helpful to get clarity on this issue,” Morrisey said.
The CARES Act does not allow for stimulus checks to be garnished for debts owed to federal or state governments, such as federal student loan payments or unpaid taxes. It does allow for garnishment of back child support payments, though.
According to CNN, the IRS began sending out payments this week, starting with those who already had bank account information on file so that it could directly deposit the money. For others, the IRS will send out paper checks — though it could take weeks, or even months, for people to receive those. A collection agency can’t garnish the check unless you deposit it into an account it has access to.
Yost said his office may be able to help any Ohio resident who is a victim of a collection company attempting to garnish the stimulus funding.
Morrisey said his office is vigorously protecting West Virginia citizens from scammers regarding stimulus checks.
“Since the stimulus checks were announced, scammers are already targeting all age groups in an attempt to steal their money,” Morrisey said. “Scammers might call a citizen or send a social message saying they can help them obtain the money faster, or more money, if they work through them. Once again, this is just another scam trying to access your personal information and to steal from you.”
Morrisey said the government will not ask you to pay any fees to get the money, call for information to deposit your money or direct you how to use the money.
“Anyone who tells you they can get you your money faster is a scammer,” he said. “The reality is you don’t have to provide personal information or pay a service to get those checks.”
Yost also warned Ohio residents that if you receive a stimulus check and it is for an odd amount of money — for example, $1,499.50 — or if it states you need to verify the check online or over the phone, it’s a scam.
“In most cases, the assistance will be sent directly to you if you qualify, based on the income you already reported to the federal government on this year’s or last year’s tax returns,” according to Yost. “You should get a paper notice in the mail a couple weeks after your payment is sent, letting you know where it was sent and when. If you can’t locate the payment at that point, call the IRS at a legitimate phone number.”
Morrisey warned West Virginia residents of a current utility scam in which consumers are told if they don’t provide personal information, their water, electric or other utilities will be turned off.
“Several weeks ago, we spoke to the major utility companies in the state and they assured us, the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) and consumers that they would not be issuing utility suspension notices, and we passed that information along to citizens.”
Morrisey urged West Virginia residents to file a complaint by calling the consumer hotline at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint online at wvago.gov.
“Scammers are using every trick in the book to get your personal or credit card information to rip off citizens,” he said. “The best way we can protect people is for them to tell us what happened and file complaints with our office.”