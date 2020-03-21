Virus Outbreak Senior Shopping Hours

Lorraine Smith, 79, left, talks with a fellow shopper at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. "My husband is disabled and we have an aide the comes in everyday but he needs it. I just get nervous," said Smith of the virus' contagiousness. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The dedicated shopping times are designed to allow seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions to shop among smaller crowds and reduce their chances of acquiring the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — As senior citizens deal with anxiety about the coronavirus, grocery store chains and other retailers have come up with a way to ease their fears: shopping times reserved exclusively for them.

Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and Dollar General, as well as supermarkets in Europe, began dedicating early morning shopping times for older customers this week. The theory is that allowing seniors to shop among smaller crowds could reduce their chances of acquiring the virus and give them first crack at buying hand sanitizer and other products that have been hard to find because of panic shopping.

The idea seems to have worked well in smaller shops but backfired in some larger stores, where big crowds made “social distancing” difficult.

“If you didn’t have coronavirus before you got there, you probably do now,” said Roger Glenn Miller, 82, after he showed up Thursday morning at a Stop & Shop grocery store in North Providence, Rhode Island, along with about 200 other seniors.

Don Gregson, 81, had a similar experience at the same Stop & Shop. Gregson said he expected to shop with a small group of seniors but instead found aisles crowded with people.

When he saw the number of people in the store, Gregson slipped on a surgical mask he carries in his pocket, then bought 4 gallons of distilled water for the machine he needs for sleep apnea. “I’m sure they were trying to do the right thing, but somehow the planning went astray,” he said.

The Massachusetts-based chain, which is offering the special shopping time for seniors every day, said in a statement that it is asking its customers to consider staggering the days they shop “to ensure a less crowded environment, as well as for everyone to exercise caution and social distancing while shopping.”

Dollar General is reserving the first hour of shopping every day for seniors at its more than 16,000 stores. Target has set aside an hour every Wednesday morning for vulnerable shoppers, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Walmart said it will host an hourlong “senior shopping event” every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, one hour before stores open to the general public.

