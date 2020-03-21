Lorraine Smith, 79, left, talks with a fellow shopper at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. "My husband is disabled and we have an aide the comes in everyday but he needs it. I just get nervous," said Smith of the virus' contagiousness. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The dedicated shopping times are designed to allow seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions to shop among smaller crowds and reduce their chances of acquiring the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)