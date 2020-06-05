HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents will be asked to temporarily move their vehicles from designated curbed streets beginning Monday, June 8, as the Huntington Sanitary Board will resume full-scale street sweeping, according to a release.
Because of the state’s strict stay-at-home order during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, residents may have had a more difficult time moving their cars out of the sweeping zones.
The Sanitary Board acted on a “reduced scale” and focused primarily on streets deemed permanent “no parking” zones during this time to accommodate those affected by the virus.
Although a sense of normalcy is returning, the Huntington Police Department will not issue citations to those not in compliance with signage in sweeping zones during the first sweeping cycle, which runs through July 27.
Instead, the board is asking residents and business owners to follow instructions on the signs, which will be posted at least 24 hours before scheduled sweeping from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Street sweeping in the city is conducted regularly to keep debris from entering the sewer collection system and treatment plant, and items like grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs will not be picked up by sweepers and are prohibited on curbed streets.
The Cycle 1 schedule will work backward, beginning with council District 9 on Monday and working toward District 1 by the end of July.
The schedule will be pushed back by the days affected in the event of inclement weather, and a full list of dates can be found online at www.huntingtonsb.com.
Citations for those not adhering to signage will resume during Cycle 2.