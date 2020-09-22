HUNTINGTON — A student at Huntington East Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student is a member of the school’s Thursday-Friday cohort and has not attended school since being diagnosed over the weekend, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
Contact tracing was conducted and individuals who had been in direct contact with the student have been asked to quarantine. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said other students and staff at the school were socially distanced from the student who tested positive and should not be affected.
Huntington East Middle School remains open and on a regular schedule.
Anyone who thinks they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, their local hospital or local health care clinic, the release said.