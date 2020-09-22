Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A student at Huntington East Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student is a member of the school’s Thursday-Friday cohort and has not attended school since being diagnosed over the weekend, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.

Contact tracing was conducted and individuals who had been in direct contact with the student have been asked to quarantine. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said other students and staff at the school were socially distanced from the student who tested positive and should not be affected.

Huntington East Middle School remains open and on a regular schedule.

Anyone who thinks they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, their local hospital or local health care clinic, the release said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.