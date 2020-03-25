HUNTINGTON — For senior students of the public relations program at the Marshall University W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the success of a spring-semester capstone project can draw the line between those students graduating or not.
Beyond working toward their diploma, the students have dedicated their class time to raising $20,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington. However, with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus shutting down in-person classes at Marshall and canceling events across the nation, the students have been left scrambling to keep the class’s commitment.
Paige Leonard, director of the campaign, said her classmates have been working with the charity since August 2019 to create the campaign, which kicked off this spring.
“I feel like everything we have planned has taken a severe hit,” she said. “I thought maybe we would have hiccups — maybe our event link wouldn’t work or payments were not being processed — but never this.”
The group had been planning events to collaborate with local businesses, a puppy day with Little Victories Animal Shelter and a fundraising event in local elementary and middle schools, but their ideas fell apart with classes being canceled, said Hannah Graham, the assistant director for the campaign.
Terry L. Hapney Jr., public relations professor at the university, said the project must go on, however, and his students are working hard to navigate the new landscape.
Because of this, the students will still hold two events to help reach their goal. Jaye Toler, director of development at the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, said she was encouraged by the students’ dedication to continue with their commitment.
For an April 11 “Egg My Yard” event, students will hide Easter eggs in a buyer’s yard the night before Easter. The cost is $20 for 20 eggs, $40 for 30 eggs or $75 for 50 eggs.
An online auction will also start April 24. The group is currently looking for donors and sponsors for the auction items.
Anyone interested in either event is asked to contact Leonard via email at leonard64@marshall.edu.
The students have also started a GoFundMe page, which can be found through the Huntington Ronald McDonald House Facebook page. Checks can also be mailed directly to the house, located at 1500 17th St. in Huntington.