Students in Kentucky and Ohio will continue distance learning for the remainder of the academic year as school closures have officially been extended, both state governors announced Monday during their daily press conferences.
Students in both states have been out of school since mid-March, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had previously extended closures through May 1.
DeWine cited the fluidity of the virus as one of the reasons K-12 children will be kept home through the summer.
“We have flattened the curve, but it remains dangerous,” DeWine said. “We now have eight or nine days straight of fairly straight lines in regards to hospitalizations, so that’s good news. We’ll feel a lot better once it starts going down, but this situation is still very tough.”
DeWine also stressed the importance of routine, and suggested sending students back to school with so little time left might have adverse effects.
“Teachers and superintendents also expressed continuity,” DeWine said.
“To go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left by a large number of superintendents, principals, others who have expressed to me that it’s probably not a good idea even if the health issue was resolved.”
Beshear recommended all schools in Kentucky stay closed Monday during his daily COVID-19 update just hours following Ohio.
“This is something our superintendents were expecting and planning on,” Beshear said. “This is not just looking at our experience and where we are right now, it’s also following the White House guidance. Every healthcare professional had advised us that this is the right course of action to take.”
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice has not yet made the decision to close schools for the remainder of the school year, but said Monday afternoon that the call would be made “very soon.”
“I surely have been hopeful that we could go back to school — I want us to be able to do that if at all possible,” Justice said. “But at the same time, I’ve said repeatedly over and over that I will not in any way put kids back in a situation that could cause a potential problem for the kids, or parents, grandparents.”