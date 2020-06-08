CHARLESTON — With kids and their families well into summer break, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced summer camp is not canceled.
Justice said youth summer camp, including day and overnight camps, can begin taking place Monday, June 22.
Several camps have already canceled as uncertainty made it hard to plan. Camps resuming will follow the restart of some youth sports.
Justice also announced outdoor concerts can take place only at fairs and festivals, which last week were given the green light to begin in July.
The governor also said updated guidance was coming soon on resuming some version of visitation at nursing homes in the state. He said he understands people want to see their loved ones and that they are "working it every way" they can to get it to happen safely.
Now two weeks out from Memorial Day weekend when a large swath of businesses in the state reopened, health officials said they are continuing to closely watch the data on the pandemic, as studies show it can take up to two weeks for symptoms of the virus to appear in people. Dr. Clay Marsh, coronavirus czar, said they are paying attention to areas with a lot of out-of-state business, like the border counties or rural areas with tourism opportunities.
"I am optimistic part of the outdoor nature of our reopenings may be our friend," Marsh said.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp added they are watching for outbreaks in individual sectors, as well.
There were 17 new positive cases reported Monday for a total of 2,161 and 1,956 test results received by the state. No new deaths were reported Monday.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported there were 17 active cases in the county. The Wayne County Health Department reported seven active cases.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (332/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (140/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/5), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (50/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (134/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, there were no new cases reported by the Lawrence County Health Department. Statewide, there were 361 new positive cases reported for a total of 38,837 and 27 new deaths for a total of 2,404.
In Kentucky, 120 new positive cases were reported for a total of 11,476 and two new deaths for a total of 472. Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged anyone who was protesting to get tested for the virus.