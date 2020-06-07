CHARLESTON — The state is continuing its enhanced support of feeding programs across the state into the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave West Virginians struggling.
Through a multi-agency effort between the West Virginia National Guard, the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) and the United Way, an interactive free-feeding location map is now available to all West Virginians on the governor’s website.
The map lists free-feeding programs for all West Virginians, as well as programs specifically for seniors, youth and food pantries.
“There are nearly 600 sites across the state of West Virginia ready to assist you with any help you may need in terms of food,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday during his daily press briefing. “West Virginia is knocking it out of the park with this, and we are doing great work to make sure all of our people are taken care of.”
In Cabell County, there are several youth feeding programs, including those run by the Cabell County school system. The school system said it will continue its Grab-N-Go meal system, which includes lunch and breakfast foods, throughout the summer, with the exception of Election Day — Tuesday, June 9 — and West Virginia Day, June 20.
As always, the Cabell County Community Services Organization in Huntington will continue serving seniors in the county. There are no listed feeding programs other than food pantries open to all in the county.
If feeding locations aren’t available in some communities, individuals are encouraged to call 211 for further assistance.
Jenny Gannaway, executive director of WV VOAD, said Thursday her organization will be providing personal protective equipment to all its partnering agencies, from food banks to domestic violence shelters.